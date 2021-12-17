The Shepolopolo Zambia Under-20 are settling down in Cape Coast City ahead of Saturday’s away 2022 Costa Rica FIFA U20 Women’s World qualifier against Ghana set for Cape Coast Stadium.

The Zambia girls arrived in Accra, Ghana on Thursday and later moved to Cape Coast for the third round, second leg qualifier against Ghana.

According to FAZ Media, Charles Haalubono’s coached side touched down at Kotoka International Airport in Accra at 13:35 CAT.

“Saturday’s match has been moved from Accra Sports Stadium to Cape Coast Stadium due to rehabilitation works currently going on at the 40,000 capacity stadium,” FAZ stated.

Coach Haalubono has carried a 22-member squad to Ghana.

Zambia and Ghana drew 0-0 in the first leg match of the third round played in Lusaka two weeks ago.

“So far the preparations went on well. Everyone is very much excited and very ready for the game. The morale is very high in each and everyone,” said Zambia captain Everine Katongo.

Haalubono said:” We have worked on the team more, especially in the final phase; the scoring was not all that good in the first leg. We had chances but we couldn’t utilize them so we have worked on that and see how the girls will perform.”

Winner over two legs will face either South Africa or Uganda in the penultimate qualifying round.

Only two teams from the African continent will qualify for the World Cup.