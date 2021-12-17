Vice President Mutale Nalumango yesterday launched the Prosecutors handbook on sexual violence with a call on prosecutors to respond quickly to cases.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka, Mrs Nalumango said victims of sexual violence should have the confidence that the prosecution system will respond in an expeditious manner.

The Vice President says this can only happen when the system gives victims assurance by creating a reputation that will not make society doubt the efficiency of the prosecutors.

The handbook on sexual violence will result in the standardization of prosecution cases throughout the country.

It will also enhance accountability and transparency in the manner the cases are handled.

The Vice President has therefore made an earnest appeal to prosecutors to ensure that cases of sexual violence are won at all costs.

“We do understand that you are able to distinguish evidence that can stand as evidence but when you take it to court do everything possible because the victim gets double embarrassment but the perpetrator will go for another one because he knows how to get away with it,” Mrs Nalumango said.

And the Vice President said the number of GBV cases recorded in the third quarter of the year amounting to 4,042, out of which 685 were sexual offences is highly alarming.

Mrs Nalumango said there is no excuse perpetrators can come up with to defend their acts of secual violence.

“You the perpetrators are the problem, and you must feel guilty and not push the issue to the victims,” she said.

And the Vice President also disclosed that Government will soon rollout High Courts in all the ten provinces of the country.

She also said the increment of the budgetary allocation to the National Prosecution Authority is testimony to government’s commitment ensuring justice for all citizens.

Speaking earlier, Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi said the handbook will be instrumental in guiding prosecutors to handle cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and sexual violence.

Ms Siyunyi said the document will also add consistency in approaching cases of GBV and sexual violence.

She urged prosecutors to familiarize themselves with the contents of the handbook.

And Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha said he now expects cases involving sexual offences will be handled adequately.

Mr Kabesha said the number of cases to be successfully prosecuted should be the benchmark that should be followed.