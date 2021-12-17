Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has expressed concern about the increased number of Covid-19 active cases and admissions. Ms. Masebo says there is evidence of increased transmissions in congregate settings and social gatherings.

She has since appealed to members of the public to adhere to health regulations and to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

Speaking during the Covid update in Lusaka today, the Health Minister said the country has recorded 1 thousand 2 hundred and 94 cases in the last 24 hours out of 9 thousand and 6 tests.

Ms. Masebo said this represents a 14 percent overall national positivity and that one Covid-19 death has been recorded from Lusaka.

She said the active cases now stand at 3 882 active cases and that this is a significant increase from yesterday’s active cases which were reported to be at 2 666.

Ms. Masebo further expressed concern on the increased number of critically ill patients with 38 on oxygen therapy.

She said research conducted locally has revealed that the omicron variant is easily transmissible and poses higher risk of re-infection.

Ms. Masebo revealed that 1 hundred and 50 inmates at Kamwala Prison have tested positive to Covid 19 and said the inmates have to be isolated to avoid infection of others.

She also appealed to religious leaders and higher learning institutions to adhere to Covid 19 regulations as the Ministry has been alerted that regulations are being flouted.

And a Clergy Bishop PAUL MUSUSU appealed to religious leaders not to discourage congregants from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 claiming that it is the mark of the beast.