Economy
Resist the temptation of sliding Zambia back into subsidies, ERB advised

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Energy Expert Johnstone Chikwanda has said that upwards adjustment in fuel pump prices by 20% and 30% for petrol and diesel respectively is a bitter but necessary pill.

Mr. Chikwanda who is also Chairperson for the energy forum of Zambia says the new prices announced to represent the commencement of a journey aimed at achieving cost-reflective prices in the petroleum oil industry, adding that the oil industry had become weak to the extent that the government had to start compensating some oil companies in order for them to keep importing fuel into the country.

Mr. Chikwanda has since encouraged the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to resist the temptation of sliding the country back into subsidies.

And UPND national management committee member and deputy national youth and sports Chairman Kenny Ng’ona say the increase in fuel pump prices is a necessary evil.

Mr. Ng’ona says Zambians should understand that without affecting the fuel increment, the cost of fuel was going to continue being subsidized by the government thereby making the government waste more money.

He says the new dawn government should be commended by all well-meaning Zambians for removing fuel subsidies to ensure prices of the commodity are cost-reflective.

But Operation Young Vote (OYV) Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has opposed the hike in fuel pump prices which he says goes against the UPND alliance campaign promises.

Mr Nyirenda says the increase in fuel prices is a hard blow on the citizens and should be reversed immediately.

He says the increase in fuel prices is not only shocking but also unprecedentedly too high especially coming from a political grouping that barely four months ago promised citizens a better Zambia where the cost of living would be affordable.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema spoke to Zambians many times telling them how he would reduce prices-Mwamba

