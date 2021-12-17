Transport and Communication Minister Frank Tayali has said that the removal of subsidies on fuel is not meant to injure Zambians but to channel the resources towards other key sectors and debt management.

Mr. Tayali said that the increment of the pump price of fuel feels like a burden for now but the advantages will overshadow the challenges that come with the increment in due course.

He was speaking to journalists shortly after an impromptu visit to the RTSA Cosmopolitan office after a tip-off from whistleblowers about poor service delivery.

And Mr. Tayali also directed RTSA to transfer vehicles that are older than 5 years to go for fitness tests at their offices that have modern mechanical equipment.

He wondered why RTSA has been allowing its officers to test vehicles without any equipment and pass the vehicles as fit.

Mr. Tayali said such modes of testing are compromising the safety of passengers and sometimes result in accidents.

Meanwhile, RTSA Chief Executive Officer Gladwel Banda said the agency is constantly trying to improve the services it gives to the people.

And RTSA Cosmopolitan Station Manager Charity Ng’andu said more human resource is needed at the office to attend to the ever-growing demand for services.