Friday, December 17, 2021
Zambia’s reputation on the world stage is growing positively-Finance Minister

Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has declared that Zambia’s reputation on the world stage is growing positively.

Dr. Musokotwane’s comment comes in the wake of a decision by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States Government Agency, to select Zambia as being eligible to develop a five (5) year grant program.

The decision by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to select Zambia as being eligible to develop a five (5) year grant program was announced last Wednesday.

Recent compacts signed between MCC and other eligible countries have ranged from about US$330-$500 million.

This is Zambia’s second Compact, following the expiry of the first one in November, 2018 that supported water improvement projects in Lusaka such as the rehabilitation of Kafue Water Works, rehabilitation of ten (10) water distribution centers and Construction of the Chelston reservoir among other projects.

In a media statement, Dr. Musokotwane said it is encouraging that Zambia was selected for the second Compact because the new dawn Government has demonstrated commitment to democratic governance, investing in people, and pursuing economic freedom.

“Today let me take this opportunity to join President Hakainde Hichilema in thanking the Board of MCC for selecting Zambia for the development of a second grant (Compact). The new Compact will definitely supplement the Government’s efforts in delivering development to citizens,” Dr. Musokotwane stated.

“Several weeks ago, I accompanied our President to the United States of America for the UN General Assembly (UNGA). On the sidelines of the UNGA, the President led us in talks with the Millennium Challenge Corporation at a meeting held in Washington, DC. Yesterday’s (Wednesday) positive decision by MCC is, therefore, an affirmation of the productive nature of our Washington engagement,” he said.

“We will soon have a new Compact; a clear demonstration of the excellent partnership that exists between the Governments of the Republic of Zambia, and the United States of America. MCC’s decision to select Zambia as being eligible to develop a new Compact is also a great sign of Zambia’s growing positive reputation on the world stage. We will keep building on these positive sentiments, through partnerships based on trust, cordiality, and mutual interests.”

Dr. Musokotwane added:”We are aware that the governance standards of MCC are rigorous. Often, the set yardsticks are also the basis on which MCC’s commitment to deliver sustainable economic growth, and help reduce poverty throughout the entire lifecycle of its investments, is weighted. Therefore, it is encouraging that Zambia was selected for the second Compact because the new dawn Government has demonstrated commitment to democratic governance, investing in people, and pursuing economic freedom.”

The first Compact focused on rehabilitating Lusaka’s core water system, expanding water supply and sewage networks, and improving the City’s drainage backbone.

Progress was made with 24.8km length of drainages completed, 330 km length of water distribution network completed, and 92km total length of core water pipes replaced.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Zambian Government will be expected to facilitate a constraints analysis process to identify factors hindering growth in the country.

The outcome will form the basis for the selection of projects and activities to be included in the second Compact agreement between the Government of Zambia and MCC.

