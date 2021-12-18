9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Nkana rally to draw at Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana rallied twice to force a draw against Lusaka Dynamos in Saturday’s Round 17 match of the FAZ Super Division played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Striker Alex Ng’onga came off the bench to score a last minute equaliser as Nkana drew 2-2 against Lusaka Dynamos.

Dynamos led after 15 minutes when Lassa Kiala opened the scoring before Nkana leveled through Oliver Lumbiya four minutes away from the half time break.

The home side restored the lead sixteen minutes after the break to silence Nkana supporters.

Dynamos were heading for victory when Ng’onga equalised three minutes into the second half stoppage time.

Ng’onga came into the game after the restart when he replaced defender Kondwani Chiboni.

Meanwhile, Nkana will go into the second half of the season with 26 points from 17 matches.

Dynamos remained third from the bottom of the table with 16 points in 17 matches.

At Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium, struggling side Chambishi stunned Kabwe Warriors 1-0 to move out of the bottom position.

Forward Matthews Simbeye scored a second half goal as Chambishi posted only their third win of the season.

The win moved Chambishi two places up to number sixteen on 15 points in 17 games.

Warriors remain on 23 points after playing 16 matches.

2021/2022 FAZ Super Division

Week 17
18/12/2021
Kabwe Warriors 0-1 Chambishi
Nkwazi 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Lusaka Dynamos 2-2 Nkana
17/12/2021
Power Dynamos 2-1 Green Buffaloes
19/12/2021
Forest Rangers Vs Green Eagles
Buildcon Vs Konkola Blades
Kafue Celtic Vs Prison Leopards
Red Arrows Vs Indeni
Zanaco Vs Zesco United

