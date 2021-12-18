9.5 C
Hichilema must live up to his words to professionalize the civil service

By Chief Editor
Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel has said the appointment of Thabo Kawana into the civil service is fraught with irregularities and illegalities.

Mr. Mwamba said Kawana has been appointed to a position that doesn’t exist.

He said his position requires revision and approval of the structure at the Ministry of Information and Media.

He said Management Development Division and PSMD need to approve the structure and treasury authority from the Ministry of Finance sought.
He said the new position should be subjected to a competitive process where other members of the public who are qualified must apply.
He said it’s only after this process was completed that the Director should be appointed.

He said the appointment into civil service had laid down procedures and processes and Kawana’s appointment had breached such processes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwamba urged President Hakainde Hichilema not to politicize the civil service.

He said the appointment of Mr. Patrick Mucheleka as Permanent Secretary Special Duties at Cabinet Office and Josephs Akafumba as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs who recently held active party position as Deputy Secretary-General of UPND and President of NDC respectively, undermined the integrity and professionalism of the civil service.

He said President Hichilema must live up to his words to professionalize the civil service.

