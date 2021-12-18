President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Members of Parliament to go back to their respective constituencies immediately they go on break and explain some of the success stories achieved so far.

President Hichilema said that citizens feel deserted whenever elected officials move away from them in times of challenges.

The President says the Members of Parliament must use their break to go back to the people and illustrate how the government intends to manage the economy.

President Hichilema said this during a caucus meeting with Members of Parliament at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said he is working round the clock to ensure that a functional economy is in place further calling on all citizens to join hands in ensuring that this comes to fruition.

The President said currently there is economic restructuring and rebuilding taking place and that citizens will be able to see the benefits.

President Hichilema said the people’s concerns are valid and the UPND administration shares their concerns as they affect everyone, but Government is confident that together, Zambians will win and win Big.