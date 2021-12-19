Zesco United and Zanaco did very little to help their respective first-half of-the-season cause after drawing 1-1 at Sunset Stadium on Sunday.

Last season’s top-two finishers have struggled this season.

Defending champions Zesco are fifth and have collected just three wins and three draws from their last nine games.

The 2020/2021 runners-up Zanaco are at number 12 and have just two wins and four draws from the last nine games.

Meanwhile, Zanaco took the lead in the 30th minute through defender Christopher Mhango who pounced on the rebound after Zesco goalkeeper Ian Otieno parried Roderick Kabwe’s superb long-range shot into his path.

Zesco equalised via a fine free -kick by Samson Mkandawire that took a bounce before eluding Zanaco goalkeeper Charles Lawu.

Zesco are 5th on 25 points from 16 games with a match in hand while Zanaco are 12th on 19 points with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, second placed Green Eagles consolidated their 2022 ABSA Cup spot after a 1-1 away draw at number 9 club Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

But it was Eagles who blew a great chance to join leaders Green Buffaloes on 30 points when defender Boniface Sunzu scored an own-goal in the 78th minute to hand Forest an Christmas present.

This is after Hosea Silwimba had put Eagles ahead in the 54th minute to score his sixth goal of the season.

Eagles have 28 points while Forest has 19 points as the 2021/2022 season heads into the two-week Christmas break.