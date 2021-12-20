Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) acting Secretary-General Nickson Chilangwa has expressed his concern over the perceived disunity and friction within the Party that has been caused by the race for the Party presidency.

The PF is scheduled to elect a party president to take over from former Republican and Party President Edgar Lungu when he relinquishes the party post.

It is not yet clear when former President Lungu will leave the party post.

PF Vice President Given Lubinda, former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili, PF Chairman for Legal Affairs Brian Mundubile and former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba are some of the PF Party Presidential hopefuls.

Mr. Chilangwa on Sunday called a consultative meeting with some Patriotic Front Presidential hopefuls who included Mr. Lubinda, Dr. Kambwili, Mr. Mundubile and Ambassador Mwamba to guide them on the pending party elections.

After the meeting, Mr. Chilangwa issued a media statement directing that all party members, including aspiring presidential candidates, prioritise party unity and participate in party programmes such as the upcoming Kabwata By-election.

He said the PF Central Committee will in due course guide with a calendar and electoral rules when open campaigns for the position of Party President shall commence.

“I wish to inform the membership of the Party and the general citizenry that this afternoon, Sunday 19th December, 2021 I held a consultative meeting with some Patriotic Front Presidential hopefuls who included PF Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda, Hon, Chishimba Kambwili, Hon Brian Mundubile and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba,” Mr. Chilangwa stated.

“In the meeting I expressed my concerns on the perceived disunity and friction within the Party that has been caused by the race for the Party presidency. The meeting was motivated by recent incidents including a matter that occurred in Kasama during the funeral and burial of the late Northern Provincial Chairlady, Doris Mubanga Kalusa (MHSRIEP).”

“As Secretary General I have directed that all party members, including aspiring presidential candidates must prioritise party unity and participate in party programmes such as the upcoming Kabwata By-election and to support the current leadership of the Party and the work of PF members of Parliament among others,” he said.

“I wish to reiterate that the Central Committee will in due course guide with a calendar and electoral rules when open campaigns for the position of Party President shall commence,” Mr. Chilangwa concluded.

The PF is currently rebranding after losing the last August General Elections to the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The former ruling party has said that it is instilling discipline in the party and doing away with hooliganism.