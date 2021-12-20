9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 20, 2021
Health
Almost all Covid-19 related deaths are happening among the people who are note vaccinated-Masebo

By Chief Editor
Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo has revealed that almost all covid-19 related deaths are happening among unvaccinated people.

Ms. Masebo has since called on citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19 following the increase in cases, admissions, deaths, and test positivity.

Speaking during the Covid 19 update in Lusaka today, the Health Minister said five new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with two being children aged 3 months and 5 years.

Ms. Masebo explained that four of the deaths recorded are from Lusaka while One is from North Western Province and that the victims were not vaccinated.

She said the country has recorded 6 hundred and 9 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours out of 3-thousand 4-hundred and 88 tests.

Ms. Masebo said health experts have detected an additional 54 Omicron cases from Lusaka, Copperbelt, and North-Western Provinces.

She said this brings the cumulative number of detected omicron cases to 65 and that the majority of patients are suffering from the new variant.

Ms. Masebo said the country now has 6 thousand and 9 active cases with 1 hundred and 12 admitted while 52 are on oxygen therapy and 5 in critical condition.

The Health Minister said an increasing number of students in tertiary institutions have tested positive to Covid 19 and called on Management in the various institutions to ensure compliance to Covid 19 regulations and encourage vaccination.

And Ministry of Health Director Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga said 6 inmates are among those admitted to hospital after testing positive to Covid 19.

