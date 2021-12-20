9.5 C
Council of Churches in Zambia urge UPND not to use power to harass former leaders

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has challenged the new dawn administration to walk the talk in restoring the rule of law and not use power to harass former leaders under the previous regime who may have infringed upon their rights.

According to Radio Phoenix, CCZ said that ome appointees under the new dawn administration were retired in national interest, fired or sidelined by the previous regime on alleged political grounds.

But CCZ General Secretary father Emmanuel Chikoya says now is not the time for pay back but to restore the rule of law and has advised politicians, especially those in office, not to use public office to harass others.

However, father Chikoya told Phoenix that while forgiveness is important, someone must be held accountable for certain matters under the previous regime and is urging those that were involved in corruption and other vices to come out in the open if Zambians are to forgive them.

And father Chikoya is urging the police to stop arresting people and transporting them over long distances as this act alone may see people justifiably conclude that it is the new dawn government’s payback plan on former ruling party officials.

  2. Kikikikiki KZ mwazala fast! just two people ere transported you have already cried foul!!!! it was just a kandyoko (Taste). Let PF account for their sins.

