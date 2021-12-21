9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
BASKETBALL: CB champions Magnets Eye Nationals

Mufulira Magnets are looking forward to the National Championships after winning the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Super League.

Magnets dethroned Lunga Bullets to win the championship.

Magnets star player Amos “T Low” Chipasha preached hard work as the club prepared for national championships.

“We need to keep up the same spirit. We have a tough season ahead,” Chipasha said.

“Winning the championship means stepping into the big league now so we are preparing for playoffs and we are going to be facing very tough teams in Lusaka, midlands,” he said.

Chipasha said consistency and commitment among players at Magnets helped the club to win the 2021 league title.

“It feels nice to win the Super League championship. We have been consistent.”

“I joined a team that was focused, a team that knew exactly what they were doing, and a team that has been building for some years,” he said.

Chipasha has won the league title with Magnets in his first season after joining them from Ndola Takers.

Previous articleChibamba Kanyama defends his Economics Credentials

