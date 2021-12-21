Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that citizens have a constitutional right to information and the media should be allowed to carry out their role in a free and safe environment.

Ms Kasanda however says the media too has a role to play in promoting a safe working environment by adhering to high ethical and professional standards in their work.

Speaking during the official opening of the Joint Lusaka Province Police Media Dialogue Forum, Ms Kasanda also urged the public to be responsible in the use of online platforms to avoid conflict with the law.

She said the cyber security and cyber crimes Act is already in place with the aim of ensuring sanity in the use of cyberspace.

Ms. Kasanda further urged the media to play its role in promoting peace in the country by the manner they package and disseminate information to the public.

She said the use of hate speech and another divisive language must never be condoned.

Ms. Kasanda further said when police are professional they will have no cause to harass journalists who film or take photographs of their actions.

And Germany Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner Mitchell said everyone should prioritize the protection of freedom of the press to effectively contribute to democracy.

Speaking during the Dialogue Forum, Zambia Police Divisional Legal Advisor, Chilufya Wanchinga said the police will work with the media to provide protection and security so that the dangers are minimized.

Meanwhile, Bloggers of Zambia Board Chairperson Daniel Sikazwe called for strengthened relations between the police and the media for democracy to thrive.