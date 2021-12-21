9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambians have a constitutional right to information and the media- Chushi Kasanda

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambians have a constitutional right to information and the media- Chushi...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that citizens have a constitutional right to information and the media should be allowed to carry out their role in a free and safe environment.

Ms Kasanda however says the media too has a role to play in promoting a safe working environment by adhering to high ethical and professional standards in their work.

Speaking during the official opening of the Joint Lusaka Province Police Media Dialogue Forum, Ms Kasanda also urged the public to be responsible in the use of online platforms to avoid conflict with the law.

She said the cyber security and cyber crimes Act is already in place with the aim of ensuring sanity in the use of cyberspace.

Ms. Kasanda further urged the media to play its role in promoting peace in the country by the manner they package and disseminate information to the public.

She said the use of hate speech and another divisive language must never be condoned.

Ms. Kasanda further said when police are professional they will have no cause to harass journalists who film or take photographs of their actions.

And Germany Ambassador to Zambia Anne Wagner Mitchell said everyone should prioritize the protection of freedom of the press to effectively contribute to democracy.

Speaking during the Dialogue Forum, Zambia Police Divisional Legal Advisor, Chilufya Wanchinga said the police will work with the media to provide protection and security so that the dangers are minimized.

Meanwhile, Bloggers of Zambia Board Chairperson Daniel Sikazwe called for strengthened relations between the police and the media for democracy to thrive.

Previous articleHichilema’s biggest opposition is not a political party; it’s an alert and engaged citizenry – Sishuwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambians have a constitutional right to information and the media- Chushi Kasanda

Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that citizens have a constitutional right to information and the media...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND administration has not backtracked on its campaign promise- Anthony Bwalya

General News Chief Editor - 15
Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that the UPND administration has not backtracked on its campaign promise to improve people's welfare. And Mr. Bwalya has...
Read more

Government launches the Southern Province Youth empowerment scheme

General News Chief Editor - 9
The government has launched the Southern Province Youth empowerment scheme with a call for a change of mindset among would-be beneficiaries for the program...
Read more

There will be moments of pain caused by Measures to stabilise Economy-VP

General News Chief Editor - 52
Vice President WK Mutale Nalumango has said that there will be moments of pain arising from the measures the new dawn government is taking...
Read more

Zambia Police Arrest PF cadres who stormed a Radio Station when HH was in opposition

General News Chief Editor - 43
Zambia Police in Muchinga Province has arrested three Patriotic Front cadres who stormed ISO FM in Isoka district last year on May 18. Muchinga Province...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.