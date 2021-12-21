The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has pushed rescheduled matches involving Zesco United, Prison Leopards, Zanaco and Kabwe Warriors from 22nd to 24th December, 2021.

The two matches will be played as a doubleheader at Godfrey Ucar Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Prison will face Zesco in the 13h00 kick off delayed Week 11 match.

Warriors will battle Zanaco in the rescheduled Week 14 match at 15h00.

FAZ league manager Brian Mulenga has since informed the affected teams.

“The current COVID-19 situation is volatile, and the indications are COVID-19 restrictions and even a lockdown are a distant possibility. Therefore clearing outstanding matches is a priority,” Mulenga wrote to the affected clubs.