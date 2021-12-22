President Hakainde Hichilema has said that he is not in office to seek re-election in 2026 but that people will decide on their own based on issues such as taking development closer to them.

The Head of State said that to serve the people diligently; difficult decisions will have to be made that will help to reconstruct the country’s economy which collapsed under the previous regime.

Speaking when he swore in Chief Justice Mumba Malila, Judicial Service Complaints Commission Chairperson Vincent Malambo, Police Service Commission Chairperson Dr. Peter Machungwa, and Local Government Service Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani, the president said that the agenda of the new dawn administration is to transform the country’s economy and that people will decide on their own whether to re-elect him or not, adding that a person who goes to State House with a view of being re-elected to serve two terms is more likely to play politics than performing to the expectations of Zambians.

Addressing Mr. Sejani, President Hichilema said if it has to take offending the people to deliver water closer to them and flushable toilets to institutions such as schools in the next three to four years, this should be done and he is in full support.

The President said at his age and experience, Mr. Sejani does not need to be praised by anyone hence he should do the right thing as his mandate is supported by the release of the equalization fund to all councils which will help in taking services closer to the people.

And on the appointment and subsequent ratification of Dr. Mumba Malila as Chief Justice, President Hichilema said that this has come with a lot of expectations from citizens to transform, bring change and deliver justice in a fair and speedy manner.

He added that the UPND Alliance Administration found a horrible situation where there was a breakdown in the rule of law and the Police are integral in ensuring compliance with the laws.

And President Hichilema said the Judicial Complaints Commission must ensure enforcement of the code of conduct for judges and judicial officers.

He said for some time now, the bench has been perceived to be above reproach while concerns of citizens are not taken Into consideration.

President Hichilema has since tasked Dr. Malambo to work with other appropriate commissions to address the lacunas and omissions in the judicial system.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has tasked newly appointed Zambia Police Chairperson Peter Machungwa to address the many challenges faced by Police officers. He said Government has demonstrated its commitment to working on challenges such as cadres confronting Police officers while on duty.