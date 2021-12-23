The government is eyeing a positive copper production of up to 1.3 Million metric tonnes for the 2022 fiscal year as the country begins taking steps towards achieving its target of 3 Million metric tons of copper annually within the next 10 years.

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, who is currently touring Central Province to asses minerals available and the small scale mining sector in the province, says he is confident that copper production will go up next year despite the reduction in figures as of quarter 3 this year in comparison to last year.

Mr. Kabuswe has told Phoenix News in an interview that government is currently working on modalities to enhance the small scale mining sector to allow for them to also contribute significantly to Zambia’s annual copper production figures.

He adds that government predicts a positive output of copper next year despite the on-going challenges at both Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines which are both integral to ramping up the country’s annual copper production figures.

Zambia’s copper production as at October 2021 dropped by 2 percent translating into a drop by a total of 28, 641 Metric tons with 659,939 metric tons of copper produced this year compared to 688,580 metric tons in 2020 during the same period.