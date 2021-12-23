9.5 C
Ismaily Part Ways With Justin Shonga

Egyptian side Ismaily SC have announced their separation with Zambian striker Justin Shonga on mutual consent.

“Ismaily disproves his contract with Zambian Shonga by compromise,” the club posted on the official facebook page on Thursday.

Shonga featured for Ismaily last Tuesday in their 2-1 away loss to Samouha.

“Zambian striker Justin Shonga has terminated his contract with Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily SC due to unpaid salaries. A settlement has now been concluded between the two parties and in the event of default FIFA DRC will be the next recourse of action,” Shonga’s agent Karabo Mathang was quoted on Thursday.

Shonga joined Ismaily last October as a free agent after a stint in South Africa where he played for Cape Town City, Tshakhuma and Orlando Pirates.

He made four official appearances at Ismaily without a goal.

Shonga only scored a goal in a pre-season friendly match against Al Ostool which Ismaily won 2-0 in October

