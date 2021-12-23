By McPherson Mutale

The drama at the Ministry of Information and Media should come to an end. Bally’s way of solving the problem is merely creating another.

By appointing Mr.Thabo Kawana, the hope is that he will fill the void. Unfortunately, he has just created another problem. Mr. Kawana was better left at the party Secretariate as a functionary.

The problem is the Minister and the team around her. She was thrown in the deep-end without a life jacket. She is drowning and she may not drown alone.

A cabinet is like a bicycle chain, when it’s broken in one place, it’s useless. The earlier Bally realizes the weakest link, the earlier he can solve his problems.

There are a number of Ministers in Bally’s administration who are just seat warmers and he is not doing himself a favor by keeping them to warm seats. For now, it might be bearable but soon people will get tired.

It’s never too early to change your team if you realize in the first minute that one of your players is not fit. The bulky problem for Bally is that the person who is supposed to be the eyes and ears of the administration is actually unable to see and hear.

The vacuum that Hon Kasanda has created has forced people like Anthony Bwalya and Cornelius Mweetwa to try and fill in the gap. Unfortunately, this is a nightmare as they both can’t freely speak on government policy without crossing the line and stepping into the Minister’s office.

President Bally has to be bold and deal with the Minister. If he needs her so badly in his administration, he can reshuffle her. The work ahead is very brutal and requires a competent communicator and an agile public policy expert.

The administration has IMF and its attendant tough choices that need effective and efficient communication machinery. There is none at the moment. Regardless of the major successes, the administration has scored so far, the Minister and her team have lamentably failed to create a contrast between what we vomited and what has been achieved so far.

What has happened is that the Minister has allowed and enabled the opposition to have a field day. Governance, like politics, is about perceptions. You should not just DO but you should also be SEEN to be DOING.

The opportunity to do the right thing is now before the water gets to the nose. Bally can choose to babysit adults and get grey by 2026, or he can do the right thing and have a team that helps him to deliver a prosperous and equitable Zambia.”