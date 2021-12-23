Opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) leader, Stephen Nyirenda has predicted that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) administration is likely to lose the forth-coming Kabwata by-elections scheduled for 20th January, next year

Mr. Nyirenda says indicators on the ground point to the fact that the new dawn administration in its one hundred days of governance has terribly failed to inspire.

He says this has further been exacerbated by an increment in petrol products, which he claims has angered the voters.

Meanwhile Mr. Nyirenda charges President Hakainde Hichilema is not a man of his words having allowed his losing parliamentary candidates to petition the seats won by the Patriotic Front -PF-at the same time complaining of have inherited an empty national treasury.

He adds Mr. Hichilema should have shown leadership by advising his losing candidates not to petition the seats to avoid costly by-elections.

And the NAREP leader advises the Head of State to caution his party members to stay away from the works of the police stating that he was disturbed in the manner in which some UPND party cadres conducted themselves in the case of PF Chairperson in charge of Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakachinda.

He describes the protests calling for Mr. Nakacinda’s apprehension by UPND youths in the name of citizen’s arrest was uncalled for.

The NAREP leader was speaking when he was featured on Muvi tv’s Special Interview, Tuesday night.