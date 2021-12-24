9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 24, 2021
Given Lubinda Condemns Raids on PF Members as Cornelius Mweetwa Justifies the Actions by Security Wings

By Chief Editor
PF Vice President Given Lubinda has condemned what he has termed the persecution of leaders from the previous regime and close associates of former President, Edgar Lungu by state agents.

Mr. Lubinda says it is regrettable that the UPND’s spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, could tell the nation that there is nothing wrong with the raids on PF members and people associated with Mr. Lungu by security wings because they are the ones who were in power and were in charge of public resources.

He has appealed to President Hichilema to stop using state machinery to inflict revenge on his political opponents under the guise of fighting corruption.

Yesterday UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said that there was nothing wrong with the raids that the investigative wings are conducting on former PF leaders because they were the ones handling public resources, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

Mr Mweetwa said that these people were untouchable when they were in power and people were scared to go after them.

He said it was pointless for the investigative wings to go after people who were in opposition like Gary Nkombo, Brian Kambita and Stafford Mulusa when they did not have links with public resources.

Mr Mweetwa said that the PF was in government and some of them might have done things that were at variance with the law.

“We were nowhere near the corridors of power and never had an opportunity to handle public resources that was at variance with the law,” he said.

He wondered how the investigative wings would follow innocent people just to show that they were not biased.

Mr Mweetwa said it was difficult to talk on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission and other investigative wings and there was need to ask them.

Mewanwhile, former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata The raid by law enforcement agencies on the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust is shameful and uncalled for.

Ms Kapata said the raid is meant to embarrass innocent people such as Ms Lungu, including the former First Lady’s office. In an interview in Lusaka, Ms Kapata said the raid is a witch hunt and should be condemned by Zambians.

Ms Kapata explained that the First Lady’s Office receives a lot of donations from well-wishers – local and international. She said the former First Lady’s Office should be respected and it is unfortunate that law enforcers could be the first ones to break the law. She said the move by the law enforcement agencies is a sad one and should be condemned.

Ms Kapata wondered where the country is heading because there was too much hate in the nation.

“It is very unfortunate that the former First Lady’s office, Ms Lungu, could be raided by law enforcers who are the custodian of law, it is shameful and uncalled for because the office receives a lot of donations from society,” said Ms Kapata.

Recently, law enforcement agencies comprising the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and Zambia Police raided the foundation and broke the lock to a container only to find wheelchairs inside.

Previous articleSouth Africa stops Covid -19 contact tracing and quarantine
Next articlePresident Hichilema is committed to promoting academic freedoms in institutions of learning-Siakalima

1 COMMENT

  1. “………Ms Lungu, could be raided by law enforcers who are the custodian of law, it is shameful and uncalled for because the office receives a lot of donations from society,” said Ms Kapata”

    Where did Mrs lungu get the $2 million used to go and get antiquated fire trucks that were destined for the scrap heap in the USA ……….?????

