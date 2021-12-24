

By Chomba Kaoma

The case of Bally, a simple Gentleman from the outskirts of Southern Province, From Kachema to Successful businessman and Politician to President with a Virgin mind about Public and Civil service but a very rich background about business and how the private sector runs, fails, succeeds etc. as a nation we are always led by politicians let me explain that….”A POLITICIAN always makes decisions from a voters point of view simply because this nation has been reduced to elections and not development” Very Sad!! Mostly these decisions affect long term planning because most of them have got short term benefits and only sustain the few among the General public.

Yesterday His Excellence President of the Republic of Zambia Comrade Double H Made a serious statement which I am sure not even the famous Binoculars could see or hear from afar This man simply said what no politician has ever said “Am not here to seek Re Election but am here to work” what most people don’t know is that Presidency is the most difficulty Job but should never be reduced to a Voters card. Every time the President makes a decision people go up in arms 2026 TAWAKAPITE even with little understanding that the decision has been made in there best interest “TATWAKA VOTEE” one day we shall end up with a Fool of a President because lack of patience and understanding on matters of National interest. This President is clearly here to serve the people and he has simply put it this way “don’t reduce my work to elections when I have only done more than a 100 days, infact am not scared of elections but let’s talk about that when it’s the right time. Because everything has got time and now it’s time to work we shall talk about voting when that time comes for now Seleni mbombeko”

FACT: even if PF Won the Elections Fuel was going to increase because how were we going to Service the debt while subsidizing a certain sector hell No.. dear Zambians let’s allow this Gentleman in state house to work let us not reduce his job to a Voters Card because whatever decisions him and his Team makes, are in the best interest of this nation Infact this Gentleman can actually see far beyond the Binoculars let us not allow few individuals reasoning from there bellies to Detour the nation from the truth!!

We had our time and during our time all the Binoculars were hidden that’s why the nation was subjected to Massive looting of public resources and unreasonable Caderism!! Did the Binoculars see that for $50 000 investment a Zambian will now be given the same incentives as a foreigner? All it saw was Fake sickness. Imwe let us support this Government, there so many Good pronouncements being made by different Governments departments which binoculars is not seeing apart from the fake sickness it announced to the nation it’s time to work now!!