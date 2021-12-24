The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has bemoaned the move by the New Dawn Administration to chase vendors out of the streets.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has argued in an interview that street vending is not a crime.

MCC Nakacinda says the New Dawn Administration is prematurely chasing vendors from the streets without providing an alternative.

“Street vending is not an offense that is why it exists and is called street vending. The only thing is that in Zambia, we have failed to put in place mechanisms to make sure that our people that are trading on the streets….it is conducive in terms of having facilities like for hygiene and many others,” he said.

“But in this case, the UPND government is prematurely chasing them out of the streets without offering them alternatives. We demand that that decision be rescinded until there is an alternative provided for our people on the street.”

MCC Nakacinda charged that the economy is in a mess under the New Dawn administration. He implored President Hakainde Hichilema to be considerate to the people on the street.

“Because the economy is really in a mess under the new dawn and life is very difficult. Now you even take away the little that people are making through their trade on the streets without an alternative. Even when you are cold hearted, that is not right. May President Hakainde Hichilema find in his heart some humanity and be considerate to the people on the street,” he said.

“That fellow he is sending out there to and harass people on the street, Garry Nkombo with his arrogance, they are going to face the consequences. The President keeps on saying that cadres who are trying to interfere with the work of the police they will be on their own. Nowadays we don’t even believe, we don’t believe what the President says because he says one thing then his people act differently.”

The MCC added that so far, what President Hakainde Hichilema has been saying is sheer rhetoric.

“So we don’t know whether that is him to feed the public with rhetoric and then act differently when it comes to the real issues. So far, the evidence suggests that whatever the President says is just rhetoric because his people are acting centrally to what to what he says,” he said.