9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Street vending is not a crime-Nakacinda

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Street vending is not a crime-Nakacinda
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has bemoaned the move by the New Dawn Administration to chase vendors out of the streets.

PF Member of the Central Committee in charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has argued in an interview that street vending is not a crime.

MCC Nakacinda says the New Dawn Administration is prematurely chasing vendors from the streets without providing an alternative.

“Street vending is not an offense that is why it exists and is called street vending. The only thing is that in Zambia, we have failed to put in place mechanisms to make sure that our people that are trading on the streets….it is conducive in terms of having facilities like for hygiene and many others,” he said.

“But in this case, the UPND government is prematurely chasing them out of the streets without offering them alternatives. We demand that that decision be rescinded until there is an alternative provided for our people on the street.”

MCC Nakacinda charged that the economy is in a mess under the New Dawn administration. He implored President Hakainde Hichilema to be considerate to the people on the street.

“Because the economy is really in a mess under the new dawn and life is very difficult. Now you even take away the little that people are making through their trade on the streets without an alternative. Even when you are cold hearted, that is not right. May President Hakainde Hichilema find in his heart some humanity and be considerate to the people on the street,” he said.

“That fellow he is sending out there to and harass people on the street, Garry Nkombo with his arrogance, they are going to face the consequences. The President keeps on saying that cadres who are trying to interfere with the work of the police they will be on their own. Nowadays we don’t even believe, we don’t believe what the President says because he says one thing then his people act differently.”

The MCC added that so far, what President Hakainde Hichilema has been saying is sheer rhetoric.

“So we don’t know whether that is him to feed the public with rhetoric and then act differently when it comes to the real issues. So far, the evidence suggests that whatever the President says is just rhetoric because his people are acting centrally to what to what he says,” he said.

Previous articleMusokotwane is delighted to see Parliament approve the 2022 National Budget

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Street vending is not a crime-Nakacinda

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has bemoaned the move by the New Dawn Administration to chase vendors out of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Président Hakainde Hichilema pardons 1 018 Prisoners

General News Chief Editor - 9
Président Hakainde Hichilema has exercised his prerogative of mercy by pardoning 1 018 inmates. Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu says of that number, 1...
Read more

President Hichilema is committed to promoting academic freedoms in institutions of learning-Siakalima

General News Chief Editor - 2
The New Dawn Administration would like to assure students that we shall constantly run an open door policy when engaging with students through ZANASU...
Read more

HH: Love Him or Hate Him, Time Will Tell

General News Chief Editor - 23
By Chomba Kaoma The case of Bally, a simple Gentleman from the outskirts of Southern Province, From Kachema to Successful businessman and Politician to...
Read more

Sean Tembo Condemns removal of Street Vendors as PF urges Government to first alternative space first

General News Chief Editor - 34
Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has condemned what he has termed as harassment of street vendors by the government...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.