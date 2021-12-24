Copperbelt-based Good Governance activist Peter Mulenga says the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government must not be disturbed by critics as it implements new policies.

Mr. Mulenga has alleged that there is a lot of propaganda aimed at discrediting the New Dawn government by its critics.

He said the UPND Government must focus on explaining clearly to citizen’s policies it is implementing after coming into power.

Mr. Mulenga cited the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation, recent increase in fuel prices and the pending electricity tariff hike as of the issues the Government must explain to the people of Zambia.

“There are a lot of propaganda wars waged against the UPND Government. And it seems the government is busy trying to defend itself. Look, the government should not be carried away by the propagandist, what I think the government should be doing right now is to explain what they are trying to achieve to the masses in its simplicity,” he said.

“Let them go to the grass root e.g. Markets and explain why fuel has been increased, and why electricity will be increased. When Chiluba became President he simply explained to the people to say, ‘Look it will be tough going as we are fixing the economy’ People understood and they never revolted at all. So President HH and the team should instead put a lot of effort in setting the agenda straight – a developmental agenda, an agenda which will make people stop talking ill against the Government,” Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga challenged the opposition to offer proper checks and balances to the Government saying people are more interested in progressive ideas than propaganda.

“Zambians are tired of propaganda. Are Zambians going to eat propaganda? What Zambian need is to see progressive development year in year out full stop. Let’s build a better Zambia for all. Let the opposition offer proper checks and balances. What will Zambian benefit when you say oh President HH is sick with unknown illness? What benefit is it to a common man? I call on well meaning Zambians to join hands and support the Government and stop paying attention to people who want to seek sympathy.”

“Most of these people jumping on bandwagon claiming to offer checks and balances are actually there to promote themselves and save their political images. So during this recess, I urge all UPND parliamentarians to visit their respective constituencies and explain policies and challenges that the electorate will face,” Mr. Mulenga said.

On increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation, Mr. Mulenga said it is an opportunity to develop communities.

“Let me talk about the CDF fund for instance – we all know that the allocation is K26M per constituency. If there is a clear working plan which encompasses the system by which the funds should be controlled and a mechanism by which it will be administered then there will be accountability and people will see what the UPND government means, but again, the local Government needs to interact with the grass root, and explain. Remember this is a Constituency Development Fund not a loan fund, where now you should ask certain groupings to form a cooperative and access the funds.”

“This is an opportunity to develop communities, an opportunity to have good tarred roads within constituencies. This way in my opinion, you will see that all the doom slayers will have nothing to talk about. Now give people less to talk about when you give them tarred road, good drainage system, medicine in clinic/hospital, good schools, improve community schools of course it will be difficult to give people more money in their pockets in the short term, but if you ask me, will there be more money in people’s pockets two years down the line, my answer is yes. Why? Because I can predict a strong economy in years to come,” Mr. Mulenga added.