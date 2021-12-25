By Kapya Kaoma

I am afraid we are entering one of the most sobering periods in Zambian history–we have a coward in a President who can’t lift a finger against his own created terrorists. When terrorists cough, he dances. When they destroy things and harm innocent citizens, the President and his cronies rub soiled diapers on the police. All the while, in Bally regalia and with UPND officials, these criminals proudly dine, and in HH’s name, like starved lions, citizens’ blood they are out to drink. Rather than facing them head on, the President and UPND officials hide by the police. Yet just hours earlier, those very politicians with Ballyterrorists in bed.

It is heartbreaking to watch UPND TERRORISTS attack Zambezi Portland facilities in Ndola. I am not surprised; this is part of the threatening developing trend in the HH administration. Ballyterrorism is happening under the watch of President Hichilema! Why should police officers fail to control Ballyterrorists unless they have political orders not to do so? Why should Police officers await directions from UPND officials to do their work?

President HH has failed to tame his red ballet thugs, vampires and terrorists for a reason. How can one explain the destruction of over 30 cars and properties at Zambezi Portland Cement facilities? Does the claim that the facility was keeping PF material justify the savage attack? For the UPND leadership to claim that Ballyterrorists are being sponsored by some people is insane–violence and lawlessness has become part of the Bally Cult.

The attack of the PF cadre in Police custody at the Supreme Court, the raiding of Stopilla Sunzu, the contempt case of Nakacinda and the destruction of properties at Chelstone Police Station, and now Zambezi Portland have one common theme–the UPND vengeful attitude towards the opposition PF. Sadly the UPND leadership engagement with the opposition is driven by Ballyterrorists as opposed to by the law. As such, the Police is rendered powerless as cadres are dictating how politicians respond. Like his ministers, HH is afraid to hold to account his ministers and officials who are behind these shameful acts. The fact that UPND officials went to the facilities and performed the search in itself is a stench on HH and UPND’s democratic credentials. Aside from the fact that no single PF material or cadre was discovered on the premises, their presence was an endorsement of Ballyterrorism. If they were opposed, the would have called the police and got those terrorists arrested. Besides, when did it become illegal to keep political material at private properties?

And where is President HH when his terrorists are out of control? He is in hiding. He is afraid of facing the devils he has armed for years. Didn’t he proudly walk with these vampires holding pangas as if disciples of Jesus, in triumphant entry into Jerusalem? So how do you disavow that which you embraced with pride for 15 years? Why disarm them now? Thus HH is caught in the Nelson–Winnie Mandela dilemma. The violence of his cadres made him President, but does he lockup his red ballet terrorists? If he does, his Presidency dies. If he doesn’t, his new gods in the West will disown him. Leave it to the police. If they arrest them, the police are victimized. If they don’t, they are blamed. Either way, HH wins.

It is this dilemma that UPND politicians exposed in Ndola. Assume they found PF regalia–wouldn’t they be asking for the arrest of the management? Wouldn’t they be praising those criminals just as they did during the elections when they beat up people and killed in the name of Bally? Wouldn’t HH be calling them heroes? Since they were forced to wet their diapers in public by the truth, they now want to call on the police to arrest those thugs. And when did the UPND thugs become the Police of the land?

President HH must take full responsibility for the actions of Ballyterrorists–he must confront them head on. But he won’t! Didn’t he commit similar crimes with them and then blame it on the PF? Now that PF cadres are gone, HH and his thuggery criminals are thirsting for blood. Alas! Alas! The house is on fire and Bally can’t fix it.

President HH’s cowardice is driving Zambia into hell! Is it not time for HH to graduate from preschool? Mr. President, Zambia needs a President and not a Baby Boss. Enough of your childish behavior!