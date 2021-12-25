Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded a total of 3,672 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of the 13,721 tests conducted, reflecting a positivity rate of 27 percent.

During a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo disclosed that the cases are spread out in all the 10 provinces of the country, with Lusaka Province recording the highest number.

Ms. Masebo further announced that the country has recorded a total of 677 recoveries from both the Covid facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 208,932.

And the country has recorded three new Covid-19 deaths, all from Lusaka and of ages ranging between 35 and 60 years.

Ms. Masebo said currently, there are 16- thousand 3- hundred 9 active cases of Covid-19 under community management and in isolation centres.

She has since announced public health guidelines that should immediately be implemented by the public in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the festive period.

Ms Masebo therefore warned that failure to follow the guidelines will result in penalties as stipulated by the law in SI 62 of 2020.

She guided that all public places must provide handwashing and sanitising facilities for their patrons.

Ms Masebo said bars will open from 19:00hrs to 23:00hrs under strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines while restaurants will continue to operate normally but also under strict adherence to the guidelines.

She has further reiterated that weddings and funerals should be attended by a maximum of 50 people adding that religious gatherings will be conducted for maximum one and half hours, three times a week and has discouraged sporting events being held indoors.

Ms Masebo said all offices should come up with a rotation plan in order to reduce over-crowding in workplaces and has placed special emphasis on pregnant members of staff to be encouraged to work from home in order to reduce the risk of infection.