Mufulira’s UPND Kankoyo Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta has supported Government’s plan to work on roads in the Copperbelt, North-Western and Western Provinces in order to properly link Zambia to Namibia, Angola and the DRC through Katima Mulilo, Shang’ombo, and Sikongo.

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi has announced that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Council has approved a 25-year- Concession Agreement with Nkulu Zambia Limited, with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum as the selected bidder, for the construction and/or rehabilitation of the following international road linkages.

Some roads to be worked on include Lufwanyama – Kankolonkolo – Kasempa Road, Kasempa – Kaoma Road and the Livingstone – Katima Mulilo Road.

Mr. Mabeta said he is hoping that the Government will also work on the Kankoyo-Kasumbalesa Road that links Mufulira to Kasumbalesa.

He suggested that the Mumbwa-Kasempa Road and the Kasempa-Kipushi Road be considered as well.

Mr. Mabeta said the new project will help to link Zambia and ease movements.

“The Kankoyo Kasumbalesa Road is not a political pronouncement. The construction of the Kalulushi-Kasempa Road and the Kasempa-Kaoma Road will not only shorten the distance between the Copperbelt and Western Province but provide access for small scale Mines to the smelters and refinery on the Copperbelt,” Mr. Mabeta said.

“Northwest has a lot of small Mines but traveling from Kasempa and Mufumbwe through Solwezi makes it economically expensive for the smaller Mines to make profit. This road will not only reduce the distance by 200 km but also open Kalulushi to a huge farm block for agricultural production,” he said.

“I hope in the Central Province, the minister will consider the Mumbwa Kasempa Road and the Kasempa Kipushi Road in the North Western. In the Copperbelt, the Kankoyo/Kasumbalesa Road will definitely be considered.”

“What we see in our telescope, they can’t see in their binoculars,” Mr. Mabeta posted on his official facebook page.

Minister Milupi further said that according to this considered package dubbed Development of the Western Province Trade Facilitation Routes inclusive of Resettlement Schemes and Border Facilities Through A Finance, Design, Construct, Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain And Transfer Public Private Partnership Model, a total of approximately 2,208.5 kilometres of core road network will be constructed and/or upgraded to international bituminous standards and bituminous standards.

The Minister further said that the project has several benefits including reduced travel times and vehicle operating costs, improved safety through the development of the critical road linkages to Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as job creation.