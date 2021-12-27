9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 27, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Charles Milupi’s Roads Projects gets Support

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Charles Milupi's Roads Projects gets Support
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mufulira’s UPND Kankoyo Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta has supported Government’s plan to work on roads in the Copperbelt, North-Western and Western Provinces in order to properly link Zambia to Namibia, Angola and the DRC through Katima Mulilo, Shang’ombo, and Sikongo.

Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi has announced that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Council has approved a 25-year- Concession Agreement with Nkulu Zambia Limited, with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum as the selected bidder, for the construction and/or rehabilitation of the following international road linkages.

Some roads to be worked on include Lufwanyama – Kankolonkolo – Kasempa Road, Kasempa – Kaoma Road and the Livingstone – Katima Mulilo Road.

Mr. Mabeta said he is hoping that the Government will also work on the Kankoyo-Kasumbalesa Road that links Mufulira to Kasumbalesa.

He suggested that the Mumbwa-Kasempa Road and the Kasempa-Kipushi Road be considered as well.

Mr. Mabeta said the new project will help to link Zambia and ease movements.

“The Kankoyo Kasumbalesa Road is not a political pronouncement. The construction of the Kalulushi-Kasempa Road and the Kasempa-Kaoma Road will not only shorten the distance between the Copperbelt and Western Province but provide access for small scale Mines to the smelters and refinery on the Copperbelt,” Mr. Mabeta said.

“Northwest has a lot of small Mines but traveling from Kasempa and Mufumbwe through Solwezi makes it economically expensive for the smaller Mines to make profit. This road will not only reduce the distance by 200 km but also open Kalulushi to a huge farm block for agricultural production,” he said.

“I hope in the Central Province, the minister will consider the Mumbwa Kasempa Road and the Kasempa Kipushi Road in the North Western. In the Copperbelt, the Kankoyo/Kasumbalesa Road will definitely be considered.”

“What we see in our telescope, they can’t see in their binoculars,” Mr. Mabeta posted on his official facebook page.

Minister Milupi further said that according to this considered package dubbed Development of the Western Province Trade Facilitation Routes inclusive of Resettlement Schemes and Border Facilities Through A Finance, Design, Construct, Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain And Transfer Public Private Partnership Model, a total of approximately 2,208.5 kilometres of core road network will be constructed and/or upgraded to international bituminous standards and bituminous standards.

The Minister further said that the project has several benefits including reduced travel times and vehicle operating costs, improved safety through the development of the critical road linkages to Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as job creation.

Previous articleUPND’s First Three Months in Power; Student Bodies Disappointed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Charles Milupi’s Roads Projects gets Support

Mufulira’s UPND Kankoyo Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta has supported Government’s plan to work on roads in the Copperbelt,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND’s First Three Months in Power; Student Bodies Disappointed

General News Chief Editor - 0
HIGHER learning institutions students’ bodies have described the first three months of the UPND government as very disappointing for the learners who had high...
Read more

Zambia Police Petitioned to bring to book culprits of the Namwala 2016 Violence

General News Chief Editor - 9
YOUTH in Action for Sustainable Development (YASD) has decided to petition the police to look into the 2016 Namwala violence which erupted after the...
Read more

Government putting in place policies to protect the old aged and persons with mental health conditions

General News Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says Government is putting in place policies aimed at enhancing social protection schemes for the...
Read more

Former Police Deputy commissioner arrested for shoot at a UPND supporter in 2016

General News Chief Editor - 14
Former Zambia Police Copperbelt province deputy commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.