GOVERNMENT should not be vindictive when dealing with old perceived criminal cases by not targeting opponents and those closely linked to the previous regime, Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has said.

Mr. Kalaba was reacting to the arrest of deputy commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa who is accused of shooting Mr Peter Masani, aged 39 a UPND sympathiser after a fracas in 2016 at the Lusaka High Court.

He said that the prosecutions were selective because he had been teargassed this year in Samfya were an individual suffocated and was only resuscitated at the hospital but shockingly no arrests were made.

Mr Kalaba said that from the look of things most people targeted was as a result of a hand that was controlling the whole situation.

He said that the time frame was too much and wondered what the police were doing all this time for them to reopen the case now.

“If you look at people like Shapa Wakung’uma he is now camp de Aide to the president because he was trying to be professional in his duties,” he said.

Mr Kalaba said the sequence showed that it was politically motivated and that once people have a conception that it was politically inclined then it would kill the whole process.

He urged the UPND to focus on fixing the economic landscape rather than persecuting people because it was not very important.

Mr Kalaba said the government needed to be very careful by ensuring that they discovered the motive of Mr Namuswa’s action rather than persecuting him without facts.