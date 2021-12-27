The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) adopted Andrew Tayengwa for the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election to be held on 20th January, 2022.

When announcing Mr. Tayengwa’s adoption at a media briefing in Lusaka, UPND Chairman of Elections Garry Nkombo revealed that 13 people applied for adoption on the UPND ticket.

Mr. Nkombo said Mr. Tayengwa came out number one with 103 votes at the primary elections held last week from the four shortlisted aspirants.

He further thanked the 12 losing aspirants for showing interest to contest the Kabwata Parliamentary seat on the UPND ticket.

The 12 losing UPND aspirants include Obvious Mwaliteta, Bob Sakahilu, Mutinta Mazoka, Royd Chibonta, Chilekwa Munkonge, Msaiwale Mlewa, Leslie Chikuse, Henry Chibuta, Isaac Sulwe, Job Phiri and Felix Kanyanje among others.

He said the UPND will go into Kabwata Constituency with the aim of conducting peaceful campaigns and challenged other political parties to be peaceful.

Meanwhile, UPND Kabwata Constituency Information and Publicity Secretary Mainda Simata has welcomed Mr. Tayengwa’s adoption.

Mr. Simata has issued a media statement in support of the UPND adoption outcome.

“Mr. Tayengwa is expected to file in his nominations with ECZ tomorrow, Tuesday 28 December, 2021 in readiness to contest the seat which fell vacant after the death of Hon. Levy Mkandawire on 18 November 2021,” he said.

The election in Kabwata Constituency has been necessitated by the death of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament, Mr Levy Mkandawire on Thursday 18th November 2021.

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali is adopted to stand on the EEP ticket.

Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) on Sunday announced the adoption of Clement Tembo as the party candidate in the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election set for 20th January, 2022.

Mr. Tembo overcame stiff competition from Mr. Patrick Mwape, Mr. Gabriel Kibombwe, and Ms. Nalishebo Sinyama to get the adoption.

PF acting Secretary General Nixson Chilangwa said the PF Central Committee is confident that Mr. Tembo is not only popular in Kabwata Constituency but he is competent to represent the people of Kabwata as Member of Parliament.

ECZ earlier this month prescribed 20th January 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election in the Lusaka District of Lusaka Province.

On the same date, the Commission will also conduct two (2) Local Government Ward by-elections in Liangati Ward of Senanga Town Council in Western Province and Sokontwe Ward of Milenge District of Luapula Province.

The nominations for by-elections taking place on Tuesday, 28th December 2021 and voting will take place on 20th January 2022 from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

According to the statement, aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner for Oaths, Election Officer or returning officer on Tuesday, 28th December 2021 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Male aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary by-election will be required to pay Fifteen Thousand Kwacha (K15,000), while female and youth aspiring candidates are expected to pay Thirteen Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K13,500) non-refundable election (nomination) fee.

The commission said that all Candidates in the by-elections must also present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or equivalent and in view of this; the Commission advised aspiring candidates who may wish to contest in these by-elections that failure to comply with these requirements shall render the nomination papers null and void.

The commission also set the campaign period for these elections to commence on Tuesday 28th December 2021 after 15:00 hours and will end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 19th January 2022.