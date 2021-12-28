Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has denied defaming President Hakainde Hichilema before the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Mr. Nakacinda pleaded not guilty when he appeared for a plea before Lusaka chief Magistrate Dominic Makalicha this morning.

Mr. Nakacinda 43, a businessman of Kafue District, is on 13th December 2021 in Lusaka with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule, and contempt, alleged to have caused to be published defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of Zambia, that President Hakainde Hichilema had summoned judges at his private residence, intimidating and coercing them to frustrate PF legal battles.

Magistrate Makalicha has since adjourned the matter to January 20, 2022 for commencement of trial.

Mr. Nakacinda who is being represented by lawyers Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba was accompanied to court by among others PF acting President Given Lubinda.