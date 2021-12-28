Poor turnout has characterized some health centers in Lusaka following the commencement of administering of booster vaccines and vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

A check by Phoenix News at Chelstone and University Of Zambia Health Center found the facilities isolated with a few people seen going for their booster vaccines with no children seen, while at Kalingalinga clinic, only 2 children visited the facility with their parents to be vaccinated.

This was after health minister Sylvia Masebo announcing last week that administering of booster vaccines for people who earlier received the covid-19 vaccinations and vaccination of children will commence today, December 27th, 2021.

And speaking during the daily covid-19 update, health minister Sylvia Masebo reiterated that the administering of booster vaccines and vaccines for children have commenced today and that reports indicate a good response from the general public.

Ms. Masebo says the vaccination of children over the age of 12 years is because of many covid-19 cases in children that the country has continued recording, which has in some cases led to loss of lives.

And Ms Masebo has disclosed that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded a total of 1,356 new covid-19 cases out of 4,449 tests conducted countrywide with 7 deaths recorded.