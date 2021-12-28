9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Poor turnout for COVID-19 jabs has characterized health centers in Lusaka

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health Poor turnout for COVID-19 jabs has characterized health centers in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Poor turnout has characterized some health centers in Lusaka following the commencement of administering of booster vaccines and vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

A check by Phoenix News at Chelstone and University Of Zambia Health Center found the facilities isolated with a few people seen going for their booster vaccines with no children seen, while at Kalingalinga clinic, only 2 children visited the facility with their parents to be vaccinated.

This was after health minister Sylvia Masebo announcing last week that administering of booster vaccines for people who earlier received the covid-19 vaccinations and vaccination of children will commence today, December 27th, 2021.

And speaking during the daily covid-19 update, health minister Sylvia Masebo reiterated that the administering of booster vaccines and vaccines for children have commenced today and that reports indicate a good response from the general public.

Ms. Masebo says the vaccination of children over the age of 12 years is because of many covid-19 cases in children that the country has continued recording, which has in some cases led to loss of lives.

And Ms Masebo has disclosed that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded a total of 1,356 new covid-19 cases out of 4,449 tests conducted countrywide with 7 deaths recorded.

Previous articleThe Investor Brought the Idea and Selected the Roads under the $3 billion PPP Project-Milupi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Poor turnout for COVID-19 jabs has characterized health centers in Lusaka

Poor turnout has characterized some health centers in Lusaka following the commencement of administering of booster vaccines and vaccination...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

South Africa stops Covid -19 contact tracing and quarantine

Health editor - 7
The South African Department of Health has said all Covid-19 contact tracing should be stopped with immediate effect.This is except where infections are picked...
Read more

CIDRZ signs MOU to enhance TB sensitization and workplace screening.

Health Chief Editor - 1
The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded project Tuberculosis Local Organisations Network...
Read more

Almost all Covid-19 related deaths are happening among the people who are not vaccinated-Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 15
Health Minister, Sylvia Masebo has revealed that almost all covid-19 related deaths are happening among unvaccinated people. Ms. Masebo has since called on citizens to...
Read more

Masebo concerned about the increased number of Covid-19 active cases and admissions

Health Chief Editor - 16
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has expressed concern about the increased number of Covid-19 active cases and admissions. Ms. Masebo says there is evidence...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.