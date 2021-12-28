Reports have emerged in Likulushitu alleging that Information the two United Party for National Development Members of Parliament (MP) for Sioma and Sesheke Hon. Romeo Kangombe and Hon. Kaliye Mandandi are swindling communities of Likulushitu of their timber.

According to the report by a reporter, Simushi Simushi in Sioma, sources disclosed that the two MPs grabbed timber for Mr. Mutale and Mr Andrew Mbwainga from Likulushitu.

The matter was reported to the police but nothing is happening as police have been threatened to receive transfers to the remote areas and reward them with demotions should they try to go ahead with their investigations.

“We are also human beings we can easily lose temper and do something bad to them.” a local villager of Likulushitu complained.

“We request the government to send an investigation team from Lusaka who can work independently without fear or favor and come up with the truth about this case, enough is enough we have been exercising patience and seeking for justice but all in vain. ” One of the workers of Mr Andrew and Mr. Mutale’s camp complained.

The source added that villagers are complaining bitterly that the two MPs and UPND members are stealing from them daylight especially since they are from the ruling party.

Another source revealed that timber that was seized by the Forest department has been privately auctioned by the forest department and surprisingly only the two MPs Romeo Kangombe and Kaliye Mandandi were given to buy all the 500 processed logs.

One of the Indunas whose name has been withheld for fear of victimation has asked the two MPs who by press time were nicknamed as Business conmen in the name of MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT to swallow their pride and apologise to the community of Likulushitu whom they have betrayed and stolen their God-given timber.

Church members in Sioma who have been told about the case have appealed to Kaliye to return the timber to the community members and stop using their authority to suppress the same people who gave them power.

“This is total abusive of authority. Likulushitu is not under any government gazzated forest but purely a community forest(traditional forest).