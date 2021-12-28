Zambia has in 24 hours recorded 3,907 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of the 11,925 tests conducted, reflecting a positivity rate of 33 percent.

The cases are spread out in all the 10 provinces of the country, with Copperbelt Province posting the highest number at 909 cases while Lusaka Province has 711 cases.

According to latest Covid-19 information made available by the Zambia National Public Health, seven deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,716.

The country also recorded a total of 868 recoveries from both the Covid facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 213, 580 representing a 90 percent recovery rate.

One hundred new admissions were recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of admissions to 282 of which 109 are on oxygen with 15 in critical condition.

There are currently 20,805 Covid-19 cases under community management.

