9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

No school fees for Public schools from January 2022- President Hichilema

By editor
53 views
0
Headlines No school fees for Public schools from January 2022- President Hichilema
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Fulfilling the UPND campaign promise of free education , President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that from January 2022 school fees will be abolished for Public schools.

“Did you ever imagine that you will be entering January without worrying about school fees? Yes. January 2022, if you have a child in a public school, you won’t pay anything.
This is what we promised and we have delivered. When we removed fuel subsidies, this is what we intended for our people,” President Hichilema said in a facebook post.

President Hichilema said education is the best equaliser and the UPND government stands by this.In the 2022 budget the UPND government allocated K18.1 billion to education which is 10.4% of the total budget.This is the largest allocation in the last 5 years.

The previous budget allocations to Education are as follows.

2021 -K13.8 billion
2020 -K13.1 billion
2019 – K13.2 billion
2018 -K11.6 billion

Education Minister Douglas Siakalima said that the removal of subsidies is meant to enhance service delivery in sectors such as education that have been receiving inadequate funding in the past.Mr. Siakalima said that it is the intention of the government to increase funding to the social sector but this can only be done when the country has marshaled enough domestic resources.

Previous articleKalaba threatens to Sue the Electoral Commission of Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

No school fees for Public schools from January 2022- President Hichilema

Fulfilling the UPND campaign promise of free education , President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that from January 2022 school...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Given Lubinda accuse UPND Government of planning to Arrest their Candidate for Kabwata By-Election

Headlines Chief Editor - 2
Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda has alleged that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has directed law enforcement agencies to arrest...
Read more

President Hichilema is a double-tongued, he does not understand the rule of law-Given Lubinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Given Lubinda has said that President Hakainde Hichilema is a double-tongued man whose words and actions do not collaborate...
Read more

UPND Candidate and others successfully file in Nominations for Kabwata By-Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
Ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) adopted candidate Andrew Tayengwa has filed in his nominations for the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election amid allegations...
Read more

UPND government starts paying off arrears owed to retirees

Headlines editor - 16
President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that the UPND government has started paying off the retirees who spent many years waiting for their pension. In a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.