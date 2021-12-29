Kelvin Kaindu has welcomed the challenge awaiting Zanaco in their 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup Group A draw in which they will exclusively face North African opponents.

Zanaco will face Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya, 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup runners-up Pyramids FC of Egypt including the tournaments record three -time champions CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

“It is a fair draw, we have information about Pyramids, we know how we play we have played them before, we are aware of them,” Kaindu said.

Pyramids after a very familiar face to the Sunset Stadium club after they eliminated Zanaco in the 2019/2020 quarterfinals.

Zanaco are also going to play Sfaxien for the second time in continental football since they met at the same stage of the 2010 CAF Confederation Cup Group B campaign.

In that edition, Zanaco also faced three North African opponents when they also played FUS Rabat of Morocco who later beat Sfaxien in the 2010 final.

Egyptian club Haras al-Hedood who finished bottom of Group A is the other team Zanaco face in the 2010 season.

“We have a bit of time to plan and prepare for the group stage, the biggest enemy will be traveling, it hasn’t been easy traveling to North Africa, it takes two days or three days to be on the road,” Kaindu said.

Zanaco kickoff their Group A campaign on February 13 away in Tunisia at Sfax.

They then have a reunion match against Pyramids on February 20 at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco will thereafter make their debut trip to Libya on match-day-three on February 27.