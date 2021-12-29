9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Proposed 10 percent rise in road tax will not trigger bus fares hike, assures Bust and Tax Operators

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Economy Proposed 10 percent rise in road tax will not trigger bus fares...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bus and Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia has assured commuters that there will be no further upward adjustment in bus fares following the proposal by the government to increase road tax by 10 percent.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency have announced the proposed 10 percent increment in road tax.

But Association National Secretary Sidney Mbewe said despite the proposed increment, bus fares are mainly increased when fuel pump prices are adjusted upwards.

Mr. Mbewe has however noted that the proposed increment in road tax will increase operational costs for the transport business.

He has since appealed to the government to consider incentivizing the public transport sector to cushion it against increased operational costs.

Last week, the Zambia Consumers Association (ZACA) had expressed disappointment on the decision taken by the Government through the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to effect Bus fares hike without inclusive consultation.

ZACA Executive secretary Zuba Sakala said despite his Association writing to Ministry of Transport and logistics permanent secretary and RTSA expressing concerns on how the issue has been handled, the two offices ignored the letter and went ahead to increase bus fares.

Mr Sakala said while the Association is not against the increment per say, the adjustment should have been done in a transparent manner without leaving out stakeholders such as the Commuters Right Association of Zambia and the Zambia Consumer Association.

“We wrote to the two offices to express our concerns on how the meeting was held and proposed another meeting but all was ignored and they have gone ahead effecting new fares which is unfortunate,” he said.

Mr Sakala said the new government should be transparent in the manner they handle issues in the public transport subsector to avoid suspicions.

He said the situation where other stakeholders are used as a rubber stamp or ignored should come to an end if the country is to move in unison for national development.

Previous articleNGO awarded to do 11 roads in Western Province was deregistered in 2020
Next articlePresident Hichilema is a double-tongued, he does not understand the rule of law-Given Lubinda

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema is a double-tongued, he does not understand the rule of law-Given Lubinda

Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Given Lubinda has said that President Hakainde Hichilema is a double-tongued man whose words...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

K837 million Released for social protection programmes

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has disclosed that treasury has released K837 million for social protection programmes, of which K255 million is targeted...
Read more

Future of KCM is uncertain because the government seems to be entertaining moves by Vedanta to come back

Economy Chief Editor - 11
THE future of KCM is uncertain because the government seems to be entertaining moves by Vedanta to come back, mining expert Edward Simukonda has...
Read more

UPND adopts Andrew Tayengwa for the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) adopted Andrew Tayengwa for the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election to be held on 20th January, 2022. When...
Read more

Where is the Economic Recovery Plan

Economy Chief Editor - 26
By Sean Tembo - PeP President 1. There is little debate that our economy is in dire stress. It has been on a downward...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.