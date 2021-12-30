9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Charles Milupi defends the $3.7 billion PPP deal with Southern Africa Business Development Forum

By Chief Editor
Minister of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Charles Milupi has clarified that the Public-Private Partnership agreement with the Southern Africa Business Development Forum is not only for the construction of roads but other projects.

Mr. Milupi said that the agreement will also revamp, develop and industrialize the existing 93 resettlement schemes and develop new ones countrywide and that for each scheme, an off-grid power will be set up to facilitate irrigation.

Mr Milupi further said that the agreement includes design, building, and or rehabilitation of approximately 1 400 kilometers of roads to international bituminous standards.

Mr Milupi said it is, however, surprising that the people, who were part of the agreement that was signed by former Vice President Inonge Wina on August 10th, 2021, and approved by then Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, are misleading people on social media.

He said it is also shocking that former Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba, who facilitated engagements with the government and the investor, is giving misleading information against the agreement on social media.

Mr. Milupi said the financial documents are yet to be concluded and when it is done, it shall constitute financial closure.

Milupi said that the Road Development Agency (RDA) has been tasked to review the cost for each road link and ensure the cost reasonableness analysis is conducted to bring the estimated project costs to an acceptable value.

Mr. Milupi said the RDA has been asked to do so because the new dawn government did not have any objection to proceeding with the agreement provided it is done at the correct price, time, and quality.

Speaking at the same Media Briefing in Lusaka today Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda called for correct use of social media platforms and not to misinform the public.

Ms. Kasanda said the government will accept criticism but it should be constructively done.

She said people need to be responsible and give out information that is going to build and develop the country.

Previous articleZambia’s annual inflation for December drops to 16.4 percent from 19.3 percent

