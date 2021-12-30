Zesco United have announced the departure of two high- profile players led by their goal king Jesse Were.

The Kenyan striker leaves Zesco after a successful five-year stay with the nine-time Zambian champions where he has won four league titles and scored 102 competitive goals.

“Five-years ago, we brought Jesse Jackson Were to Ndola as part of our roadmap towards assembling a strong ZESCO United side. Today, we can proudly say that he has been a success story for this team,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga told Zesco United Media.

“Were’s winning mentality has been a catalyst to the growth of this football club. No one will ever forget the goals he has scored for this team and the joy he brought not only to us but also to the ZESCO United fans.

“He is a true servant of the beautiful game who also sold his country to the outside world very well. We wish him the best luck in his next journey.”

Meanwhile, departing Zesco together with the Kenyan is Zimbabwean midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike who joined the club from Zanaco two years ago.