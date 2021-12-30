9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 30, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Musokotwane unveils new BoZ Board

By Chief Editor
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has appointed six (6) members to become part of the reconstituted Board of Directors of the Bank of Zambia.

These are Mrs. Sarah Sally Tembo (Audit Specialist), Professor Douglas Kunda (Systems Specialist), and Dr. Patricia Nchimunya Shansonga-Kamanga (Lawyer).

Others are Mr. Caesar Cheelo (Economist) and Mrs. Pamela Kasese Bwalya (Economist) including Mr. Shebo Nalishebo (Statistician).

The appointments of the above persons bring the total number of Board Members to eight as provided in the Bank of Zambia Act – two of whom are Dr Denny Kalyalya, Governor of the Bank of Zambia and Chairman of the Board as provided for under 13 (1) (a) of the Act; and, Mr Felix Nkulukusa, Secretary to the Treasury, Board member in accordance with Section 13 (3) of the Act.

Dr Musokotwane has since congratulated the new Board Members, wished them success, and urged them to provide the Bank of Zambia with the guidance and leadership needed to ensure a stable monetary and financial system for the Zambian economy.

BANK OF ZAMBIA BOARD MEMBERS APPOINTED

