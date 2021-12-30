Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding Zambia as a Christian Nation.

Ms. Nalumango says it is, therefore, important that the country continues on the chosen path which is aligned to God’s desires for the nation.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by Minister of Green Economy Collins Njovu .

Mrs. Nalumango also challenged the church to speak against various vices such as corruption and dishonesty .

She also urged the church in the country to not only criticize the Government but also pray for the leaders as they execute their duties.

The vice president also pledged to support the church .

And in his homily, former Presiding Bishop Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia said everyone has a responsibility to build the country.

Bishop Harrison Sakala further said that the church should also contribute to improving the welfare of vulnerable people.

He said there is a need for Zambia to acknowledge God and things will change for the better of everyone.

And speaking during the anniversary, Chairperson for the committee for the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation Billy Mfula said the 30 years of the declaration has signified who the Zambian people area.