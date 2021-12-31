Copperbelt Province has received another boost economically with the launch of the Zuze Air Force Base in Ndola.

Speaking at Cabinet office after the launch of Zuze Air Force Base, Hon Matambo, the Copperbet Minister said the Launch of Zuze Air force base has added value to the Province’s economic and security outlook.

The Minister said such facilities provide employment and the workers spend their incomes on local products which improve economic activities locally. Hon Matambo also added that with the new Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport, the Copperbet Provice’s economic outlook has been boosted especially with Zambia Airways scheduled flights on the Copperbet.

Zambia Airforce (ZAF) on Thursday 30th December, 2021 officially launched the Zuze Airforce Base.

This follows the successful handover of the Ndola old airport facility to ZAF necessitated by the construction of a new ultra modern airport, the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

The colourful ceremony was graced by the Defense Minister Honourable Ambrose Lufuma, MP who was the Guest of Honour. The Defense Minister said the Zambian Gorverment under the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to improving the infrastructure including the Working environment for the men and women in uniform.

Hon Lufuma also paid tribute to the first Zambian Airforce Commander, Lieutenant General Peter Zuze whom the new Airforce Base has been named after.

The Zambia Airforce Commander, Lieutenant General Collin Barry who spoke before the Guest of Honour thanked the Zambian Government for naming the new Airforce Base in honour of the first indigenous Zambian Airforce Commander, Lieutenant General Peter Zuze whose Contribution to the development of the Airforce is immense.

The Airforce Commander was delighted that Zuze Airforce Base being officially opened had the necessary infrastructure and will become the controlling centre for the Northern circuit enabling the Airforce to carryout it’s constitutional mandate of protecting the airspace.

The Airforce Commander revealed that Zuze Airforce Base becomes a second fully flagged Airforce Base after Mumbwa.

The ceremony was spiced by colourful display of different types of Airforce jet planes which flew around the skies of Zuze Airforce Base.