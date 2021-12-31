Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chilufya Chanda says the Government should consider providing early maturing seed to farmers for replanting in areas affected by dry spells.

Some parts of the country are currently experiencing dry spells.

Crops planted between November and December have dried up due to inconsistent rainfall pattern in several parts of the country.

Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture has shown that Eastern, Muchinga and parts of Central, Luapula and Northern Provinces are likely to experience a difficult farming season owing to erratic rains and high temperatures.

However, Western, Northwestern, parts of Southern, Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces have recorded average to above average rainfall since October 2021.

In a media statement, Mr. Chanda, a farmer himself, said the dry spells being experienced in some parts of the country will have a negative impact on crop yield for the 2021/2022 farming season.

He said there is need for the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to consider providing early maturity seed to farmers in affected areas to enable them replant their crop.

Mr. Chanda said replanting will help to improve yields and prevent hunger next year.

He also urged Minister of Agriculture Reuben Phiri to provide an update on the anticipated impact of the dry spell on next year’s agricultural production.

“Firstly I wish to thank the Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Mr Reuben Mtolo Phiri, for providing the nation with an update on the prevailing weather conditions across the country. The brief by the Minister has shown that Eastern, Muchinga and parts of Central, Luapula and Northern Provinces are likely to experience a difficult farming season owing to erratic rains and high temperatures. On the other hand, Western, Northwestern, parts of Southern,Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces have recorded average to above average rainfall since October 2021,” Mr. Chanda stated.

“Some farmers in most parts of the country, including Kanchibiya Constituency, have lost their crop due to high temperatures and increased evaporation. This will have a negative impact on crop yield next year.”

“While I appreciate the call on farmers to plant early maturing seeds in light of delayed rains, I wish to make an earnest plea on Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to seriously consider providing early maturity seed to farmers in affected areas to enable them replant their crop if we are to avert hunger next year,” Mr. Chanda said.

“I’m also calling on the Minister of Agriculture to provide a comprehensive update on the anticipated impact of the dry spell on next year’s agricultural production in his next ministerial brief. May I also reiterate my call on Government to suspend export of maize in order to remain food secure as a nation,” he said.

Mr. Chanda concluded:”Lastly, let me commend the Minister of Agriculture for highlighting some of the medium to long-term interventions required to ensure early warning mechanisms such as the involvement of local councils and schools across the country. This must be supported by Government and other Cooperating partners working in Zambia.”