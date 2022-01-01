Ronnie Rich made his 7th summit of mount Kilimanjaro on New Years Eve and dedicated it to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking from the “Roof of Africa”, Ronnie said he was dedicating his 7th Summit to the amazing accomplishment and achievement that Zambians attained by electing Hakainde Hichilema as President of Zambia.

President Hakainde Hichilema secured 59% of the vote in the August 12th general election with Former President Edgar Lungu trailing in distant second with 39%.

Ronnies message to Zambians was to persevere and pursue their goals with integrity and they would reach the highest heights despite all hurdles,trials and tribulations.