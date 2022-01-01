9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Jesse Were Reflects on Zesco United Years

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Jesse Were Reflects on Zesco United Years
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kenya international striker Jesse Were says he regrets leaving Zesco United without winning a CAF club championship trophy during his five year stint at the Ndola based team.

Zesco on Thursday confirmed that Were was leaving the club as his contract expires on 31st December 2021.

Were won four FAZ Super Division titles, two ABSA Cups and two Charity Shields at Zesco.

He came close to winning the CAF Champions League in 2016 when Zesco were losing semifinalists.

“Yes I am disappointed that I didn’t win any African title,” Were said.

“We really did well in 2016 and we lost it out in the last round so I feel disappointed that I haven’t won any African title with Zesco but I thank God for what he did during my stay at Zesco,” he said.

Were, however, said he cherished his stay at Zesco.

‘It feels bad that I have left but also everything has to have an end. I think my time was done so I had to leave. I know I have done a lot for the team but it was just time,” he said.

Were last May became Zesco’s all-time top scorer after scoring his 100th goal for the Ndola-based side.

Previous articleNGOCC asks UPND government to pursue constitutional reforms

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Jesse Were Reflects on Zesco United Years

Kenya international striker Jesse Were says he regrets leaving Zesco United without winning a CAF club championship trophy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mumfunda Calls For Unity in Football

Sports sports - 1
Football administrator Ricky Chisenga Mamfunda has called for co-existence among administrators in a bid to take the Zambian game forward. Mamfunda said he has noted...
Read more

Chamanga Outshines Chisamba to Send Arrows to Number Two

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows on New Year’s Eve rallied to beat hosts Zanaco and in so doing jumped three places to end 2021 at number two. Two...
Read more

Red Arrows Aim to End 2021 at Number Two

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco and Red Arrows clash on Friday in the last FAZ Super League game of 2021 in a rescheduled Week 13 fixture at Sunset...
Read more

Jesse Were Ends Zesco United Stay

Sports sports - 1
Zesco United have announced the departure of two high- profile players led by their goal king Jesse Were. The Kenyan striker leaves Zesco after a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.