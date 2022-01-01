Kenya international striker Jesse Were says he regrets leaving Zesco United without winning a CAF club championship trophy during his five year stint at the Ndola based team.

Zesco on Thursday confirmed that Were was leaving the club as his contract expires on 31st December 2021.

Were won four FAZ Super Division titles, two ABSA Cups and two Charity Shields at Zesco.

He came close to winning the CAF Champions League in 2016 when Zesco were losing semifinalists.

“Yes I am disappointed that I didn’t win any African title,” Were said.

“We really did well in 2016 and we lost it out in the last round so I feel disappointed that I haven’t won any African title with Zesco but I thank God for what he did during my stay at Zesco,” he said.

Were, however, said he cherished his stay at Zesco.

‘It feels bad that I have left but also everything has to have an end. I think my time was done so I had to leave. I know I have done a lot for the team but it was just time,” he said.

Were last May became Zesco’s all-time top scorer after scoring his 100th goal for the Ndola-based side.