9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

NGOCC asks UPND government to pursue constitutional reforms

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News NGOCC asks UPND government to pursue constitutional reforms
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has urged the new dawn government to take advantage of the offer by the cooperating partners to fund the referendum on the expanded bill of rights.

NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga said that Zambia can only address the issue of human rights through an enhanced bill of rights.

Speaking at the NGOCC end-of-year media breakfast in Lusaka yesterday, Ms. Mulenga said that the new dawn government should take advantage of the goodwill from the international cooperating partners to fund the process of holding a referendum on the bill of rights.

Ms. Mulenga appealed to the government to facilitate for a National Referendum for the inclusion of the expanded Bill of Rights in the new constitution that will guarantee social-economic rights of citizens, adding that government should pursue constitutional reforms to ensure that it addresses the gaps in the amended constitution of 2016.

Ms. Mulenga noted that Zambia missed an opportunity to enact a constitution that would represent the fundamental principles and wishes of the majority of Zambians and Zambians are now hopeful that the new dawn administration will facilitate a process that will ensure that the country has a constitution that stands the test of time.

And Ms. Mulenga says the women’s movement is disappointed with the appointments done so far by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms. Mulenga has lamented the low number of women being appointed to positions of decision-making and has wondered why Zambia ratified some international treaties with regards to gender equality but failed to honor them.

Ms. Mulenga has called on the government to expedite the process of repealing the NGO act of 2016 to bring about a self-regulatory mechanism for NGOS and enhance civil society operating space.

Meanwhile, NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale has welcomed the appointment of the permanent secretary for the gender division.

Ms. Mwale has since called on the gender division to ensure there is effective gender mainstreaming within the public sector.

Previous articlePF’s Brian Mundubile boasts about the Party’s Infrastructure Record

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

NGOCC asks UPND government to pursue constitutional reforms

The Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has urged the new dawn government to take advantage of the offer...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Professor Nkandu Luo calls on Authorities to Return Grabbed FTJ property back to his Family

General News Chief Editor - 31
Professor Nkandu Luo, who served in both PF and MMD administration under the leadership of the late second Republican president Frederick Chiluba has come...
Read more

The launch of Zuze Air Force Base to add Economic value to the Copperbelt Province

General News Chief Editor - 18
Copperbelt Province has received another boost economically with the launch of the Zuze Air Force Base in Ndola. Speaking at Cabinet office after the launch...
Read more

Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba Warns Political Cadres

General News Chief Editor - 28
Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has warned that the service will not tolerate illegal activities such as political violence in the Kabwata constituency and...
Read more

Tell the people why they are sacrificing for the mines which don’t belong to them-Maiko Zulu

General News Chief Editor - 17
Zambia's multi-award-winning Reggae Musician, Performing Artiste, Producer, and Human Rights Activists Maiko Zulu has advised the United Party for National Development (UPND) government to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.