UPND’s defective self-praise is not inspiring-Mpombo

FORMER defense minister George Mpombo says the new dawn government must focus on implementing its campaign promises this year.
Mpombo says the UPND campaign promises are slowly gathering dust, adding that the new dawn government must refrain from what he termed the unproductive blame game.

“Government must seriously address the crippling abject poverty and penury; their defective self-praise is not inspiring. Self-perdition and annihilation as so far as its performance remains a monumental epitome of failure,” he said.

Mpombo charged that the theatre circus of political propaganda and retribution against the opposition was squandering UPND’s political capital and setting it on a path of political self-destruction.

He further called on the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front to be focused and remain relevant in politics.

“The PF on the other hand should remain focused, remain relevant and offer checks and balances to the government as they wait for 2026,” said Mpombo.

