Mufulira’s Patriotic Front (PF) Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba says the PF must rise from the 2021 General Election loss and begin to build towards regaining power in 2026.

In his 2021 reflection, Dr. Mumba said there is need for the PF to move on after losing the August polls.

He admitted that it will not be easy for the PF to dust itself and regain power in 2026.

“As we transition from 2021 that left us shell-shocked to a 2022 full of expectation, our focus remains on the Patriotic Front, a party whose ticket drove me to Parliament on behalf of the great people of Kantanshi Constituency in Mufulira. Yes, we were left shell-shocked by the results of the August 12, 2021 general elections in which President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND emerged winner with his party assuming a simple majority in Parliament. That result effectively ended the journey of our leader, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as the Sixth Republican Head of State,” Dr. Mumba stated.

“While the result may have shocked us, it is time to move on! Michael Sata, our founding father, spent 10 years in opposition, and his party spent 10 years in power. Yet his dream was not to see the organization he built into a strong unit disintegrate whether in opposition or power. The fragmentation seen after we lost power is unfortunate, but I believe the greater good of our party means well.”

Dr. Mumba believes the same Zambian people that changed Government last August can retain the PF to power in future.

“As a PF MP, I wish to set the tone that the hangover of our loss is over. The party must rise from this fall and begin to build towards regaining power in 2026. Doing so will not be easy, but remains a huge possibility. The same people that gave us the mandate transferred it to President Hakainde Hichilema and can restore it back to us. But this restoration will not be done overnight and through lip-service. The Zambian people can only trust us again when they see radical changes that made them grow apart from us,” he said.

Dr. Mumba warned that leaders that tolerated heavy handed caderism and contributed to the fall of the party should not be among those seeking office as the party rebrands.

“President Lungu has indicated he is no longer available to steer the boat and some among those he worked with closely have equally made way into retirement. In my mind is Hon. Samuel Mukupa (ex-National Chairman) and Davies Mwila (ex-Secretary General). This is a good step in the right direction. The Zambian people grew averse to President Lungu and his inner circle, so it will be very key for the PF to do due diligence and ensure that the concerns of the general populace are addressed. The elders of the party that have run their full course can still be useful by playing an advisory role and allow for new brooms.”

“Leaders that tolerated heavy handed caderism and contributed to the fall of the mighty PF should not be among those seeking office to try and rebrand our battered image. That is a faux pas! It will take us nowhere. People must be allowed to speak because that’s what intra-party democracy entails. And speaking unpleasant truths for the love of the party does not mean, and should not mean, that those that express themselves are hired guns,” Dr. Mumba said.

The Kantanshi Member of Parliament said only individuals with a heart, renewed hope and vigor must jostle for top leadership positions in PF.

“Like my young brother Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe (Kamfinsa MP) articulated the issue of leadership overhaul when featuring on 5FM’s Burning Issue program on Thursday, As the MP for Kamfinsa acknowledges, rebranding with the same leaders that plunged us into the abyss of opposition will be a waste of time.”

“With a mandate from the people of Kantanshi, I appeal to those who know and participated in us being where we are today to speak to their moral conscience and stay away from seeking office of our great party. Only those with a heart, renewed hope and vigor must be lining up to assume top leadership of the Patriotic Front. The people are ready to trust again but only when we demonstrate that we can win back their confidence. For this reason, there is no time to waste in 2022. It’s a New Year and a new PF leadership at the helm,” Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba is in his second term as Kantanshi MP having previously served as an independent MP in the same constituency from 2016 to 2021