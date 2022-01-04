Ten (10) people were killed in 117 road accidents recorded during the 2022 New Year holiday.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said this year’s record shows a reduction of 12 fatal road traffic accidents and 18 persons killed compared to the same period last year.

Mr. Hamoonga said Lusaka province recorded the highest number of accidents standing at 45 followed by Copperbelt Province with 23, Southern Province with nine, Eastern and Luapula Provinces with eight each, Central and North-Western provinces recorded the least with three road traffic accidents.

He attributed reduced road accidents and fatalities this year to road traffic patrols being conducted by Zambia Police Service (traffic) and Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

“During the New Year holiday 117 Road Traffic Accidents were recorded Country-wide, out of which 10 were Fatal road traffic accidents in which 10 persons were killed, 21 were serious road traffic accidents in which 32 persons were seriously injured, 23 were slight road traffic accidents in which 27 persons were slightly injured and 63 were damage only road traffic accidents,” Mr. Hamoonga stated.

“Lusaka province recorded the highest number with 45 followed by Copper belt Province with 23, Southern Province with nine, Eastern and Luapula Provinces with eight each, Central and Mchinga Provinces with six each, Western with five, Northern with four and North-Western province recorded the least with three road traffic accidents,” he said.

“In comparison with the New Year holiday of 2021, a total number of 225 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 117 road traffic accidents recorded this holiday which shows a reduction by 108 road traffic accidents. In the previous holiday of 2021, 22 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 28 persons were killed compared to 10 fatal road traffic accidents recorded this year where 10 persons were killed. The figures show a reduction by 12 fatal road traffic accidents and 18 persons killed.”

Mr. Hamoonga revealed that a total amount of K545, 070.00 was collected in admission of guilt fines in New Year Holiday of 2021 as compared to K256, 125.00 collected in admission of guilt this year’s holiday of 2022.

The Police Spokesperson said the amount shows a decrease in admission by K288, 945.00.

“On damage only road traffic accidents, 122 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents in 2021 as compared to 63 damage only road traffic accidents recorded in the same holiday of 2022. The figures show a reduction in damage from road traffic accidents by 59. A total amount of K545, 070.00 was collected in admission of guilt fines in the New Year Holiday of 2021 as compared to K256, 125.00 collected in admission of guilt this year’s holiday of 2022. The amount shows a decrease in admission by K288, 945.00,” Mr. Hamoonga disclosed.

“There is a reduction in road traffic accidents from 225 road traffic accidents recorded in 2021 to 117 road traffic accidents recorded this New year’s holiday of 2022.This is due to road traffic patrols being conducted by Zambia Police Service (traffic) and Road Transport and Safety Agency(RTSA),” he said.

Mr. Hamoonga added:”Further Zambia Police service has come up with proactive measures of reducing road traffic accidents by sensitizing road users through radio and Television programs. Such activities have contributed to compliance levels by the road users especially the motorists, pedestrians and pedal cyclists. Speed trap management teams in all the divisions have been deployed in strategic and accident prone areas in order to reduce road traffic offences and road traffic accidents during this festive period.”