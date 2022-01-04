9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Appealing Chiluba’s Case After His Death is Morally Wrong – Kavindale

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Appealing Chiluba’s Case After His Death is Morally Wrong - Kavindale
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

IT was morally wrong for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to appeal the decision of courts in Chiluba’s assets case after he had died, former Vice President, Enock Kavindele has said.

Mr. Kavindele, who served as vice president during the Chiluba and Mwanawasa administration, said the matter of his assets was taken to court which ruled that the assets he had were not from public funds, therefore, his assets should be returned to his family.

He said in an interview that it’s a pity that Dr Chiluba’s contribution to the country were undermined because as President, all his actions were scrutinised on a daily basis.

Mr. Kavindele explained that there was no money for Dr Chiluba to steal because his government ran a cash budget where only available money would be spent so that the nation could qualify for debt relief which the country did.

“Government under the late Levy Patrick Mwanawasa formed a task force that travelled all over the world to look for illicit dealings of Dr Chiluba, they found nothing and the matter of his assets was taken to court which ruled that the assets he had were not from public funds at all.

He said Dr Chiluba’s assets should be returned to the family for they were genuinely acquired because this task force scrutinised every inch of his actions and come up with nothing apart from some clothes he supposedly bought in Brussels.

Mr. Kavindele said that it’s sad that Dr Chiluba’s contributions to the country were undermined because this is a man who created the middle class in the country when he empowered people with houses.

He stated that if the late President didn’t sell houses to sitting tenants at the time, most of the people would have been on the streets like those without any pension.

Previous articleCovid-19 killed over 3,300 people in Zambia last year

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Appealing Chiluba’s Case After His Death is Morally Wrong – Kavindale

IT was morally wrong for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to appeal the decision of courts in Chiluba’s assets case...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Treasury has today released K1.284 billion for Farmers and Free Education to Public Schools

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
The Treasury has today released K1.284 billion of which K960 million is for outstanding payments to farmers under the 2020/2021 farming season, and K324...
Read more

Minister of Education’s Performance on Sunday Interview shows he is not up to the Task-Mwamba

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
Former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia Mr. Emmanule Mwamba has said that the appearance of Minister of Education, Hon. Douglas Siakalima MP on ZNBC Sunday...
Read more

HH’s incompetence will now be exposed-Wynter Kabimba

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
The rebranded Economic Front Party leader Wynter Kabimba has said that he is happy that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is President today because he wants...
Read more

I’ll not tolerate any acts of corruption in the recruitment of 11,200 health workers this year-Masebo

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has warned that she will not tolerate any acts of corruption in the recruitment of 11,200 health workers this...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.